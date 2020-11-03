WASHINGTON — Incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish was leading Republican challenger Jesse Jensen in the race for Washington’s 8th Congressional District Tuesday night.
Of the first round of ballots tabulated Tuesday night, Schrier was ahead with 183,527 votes, or 53.6%, leaving Jensen with 158,729 votes, or 46.4%. Write-in votes tallied less than 0.1%.
In Douglas County, Jensen led with 4,538 votes, or 59.48%, while Schrier had 3,085, or 40.43%.
Jensen also led in Chelan County with 17,111 votes, 52.42%, while Schrier collected 15,530 votes, or 47.58%.
In an interview Tuesday night, Schrier said she was happy with her lead but concerned about the neck-and-neck national election results.
“I’m feeling pretty relieved about my race and worried about the national picture,” she said.
Schrier also praised voter turnout in her district.
“At this point, compared to 2018, my percentages are the same or better,” she said. “... I’m encouraged by so much voter participation and turnout.”
Jensen was optimistic about his position Tuesday night, with high hopes for the remaining ballots left to be counted.
“We are feeling like we’re in a pretty good spot,” he said in an interview. “We knew what we had to do in this first dump(of votes) is be within 4-5 percentage points to have a path.”
Jensen has connected strongly with voters in the district, he said.
“We’re excited and honored that the voters are responding to our message of servant leadership,” he said.
The next round of ballots will be reported Friday and results certified by county auditors on Nov. 24.
Schrier and Jensen were the two top vote-getters in the August primary race, besting six other contenders.
Schrier’s campaign had pulled in just over $5 million in contributions as of Tuesday, while Jensen had raised around $737,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
District 8 covers parts of King and Pierce counties to the west and stretches over to Chelan County in the east.
Schrier won the seat in 2018, beating Dino Rossi in a race to replace Auburn Republican Dave Reichert, who announced his retirement the year before.
She has 17 years experience as a pediatrician in Issaquah. She attended the Davis School of Medicine at the University of California and did her pediatric residency at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital through Stanford University.
Jensen is an Army veteran who’s spent his private career working in management for the healthcare and tech industries, according to his website. In the military he attended Army Ranger School and and was deployed on four combat tours.
He attended George Washington University and Columbia Business School before going on to work for Amazon, Microsoft and as a director in a healthcare company.