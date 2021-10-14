Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Six candidates are running for one of three Leavenworth City Council seats in the general election this November. Marco Aurilio and Scott Bradshaw are competing for position 7.
Balancing Leavenworth’s expanding economy with affordable housing is a primary topic candidates are focusing on in this race.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I feel the city government is moving away from the goals and ideals that made this community successful. I am a fiscal conservative, social moderate. I am a past member of the Leavenworth Planning Commission and I'm aware of their issues. I am a registered professional civil engineer with over 40 years working for public utilities. In that time, I have worked with many councils, boards and commissions to see that the interests of the communities were addressed and concerns resolved. I am also a member of the Royal Bavarians and the Autumn Leaf festival Association. I am retired.
What are the biggest issues facing Leavenworth and how will you work to solve those issues?
In my opinion, the biggest issue is the relationship between the community, the businesses and the council. I do not feel they are working together to meet the needs of the whole community. I hope to be able to be a bridge between the factions. The key is open and frank communication. I believe that there is a significant number of newcomers to the larger community who have moved here for the festivals, the climate, the opportunities and the quality of life and now that they are here, they want to change the things that have made this community successful. The second issue I see needing to be addressed is our infrastructure. We need to significantly improve the condition of our streets, and we need to ensure that our water and sewer systems are first rate and viable into the future.
How will you balance the needs of both residents and businesses in Leavenworth while preserving the quality of life?
I will do my best to assure that all sides of issues are heard and understood. I won't rush into decisions and changes. I will lobby for balanced spending on the basic needs of the community.
