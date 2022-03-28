WENATCHEE — Restaurant owner Shon Smith has announced his candidacy for Chelan County Commissioner District 2, pursuing the seat for the second time.
Smith is a Cashmere resident and owner of the Wok-About Grill restaurants in Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
Smith ran for the seat left open in 2018 when Keith Goehner, who had held the position for four terms, successfully ran for the 12th District state House of Representatives spot. Smith was one of several contenders for county commissioner, losing by 510 votes to Bob Bugert in the general election.
Smith was one plaintiff among 46 — including elected officials, other business owners and residents — in an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 state of emergency early in the pandemic.
Smith was also a vocal opponent of the governor's order that temporarily shut down all restaurants and recreational facilities. He initially said he would defy the governor's order, but eventually complied.
The District 2 position represents most of the western side of the county (Leavenworth and the Upper Valley). It is a four-year term.
Bugert announced in January that he would not seek reelection, choosing to retire and focus on community volunteering.
Candidate filing for the 2022 general election is open from May 16 to 20. Smith filed with the Public Disclosure Commission on Friday.
