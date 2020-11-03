Last to the polls

Larry Backstrom and his wife Debbi LerMond show their Election Day support for President Donald Trump with sign waving on North Wenatchee Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The pair, who live in Plain, arrived around 2 p.m. and expected to stay for two hours.
Chelan County Auditor's Office, afternoon
Voters complete ballots outside the Chelan County Auditor's Office on Tuesday afternoon. Members of the Latino Community Fund were on hand to help voters.

12 p.m. Wenatchee Republican headquarters

Opposing signs and flags

Ballot collectors
Douglas County ballot collectors Leon and Bonnie Grant pick up ballots Tuesday from a drop box outside East Wenatchee City Hall.
Buchanan votes
Justin Buchanan puts his ballot in the drop-off box outside the Wenatchee Library at Memorial Park. This was his first time voting. 

