Campaign fundraising relatively low key for state school superintendent candidates OLYMPIA — Three of the six candidates for the state Office of the Superintendent of Public I…

Maia Espinoza Name: Maia Espinoza Age: 30 City: Lakewood Work history: Business owner, grade school teacher, executive director of an education-focused nonprofit. Previously served on the OSPI Student Data Task Force as part of the Opportunity Gap Oversight Committee and as a legislative liaison to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs. Worked for the state Legislature, professional background in marketing. Education: Master’s of science in curriculum and instruction; German Marshall Scholar; first Washingtonian to participate in a Global Education Forum. Espinoza earned her associate’s degree with her high school diploma at age 17, earned a bachelor’s in business administration at age 20 from Pacific Lutheran University. She grew up in a military family and attended numerous public schools nationwide. Experience: Executive director for the Center for Latino Leadership, a civic engagement and education-based nonprofit; Tacoma Arts Live and PLU Business Network board member and core team member for Coffee Oasis. Youth soccer coach, chaired the auction committee at childrens’ school. Previously ran for 28th Legislative District state representative. Personal: Married, mother of two school-aged children, entrepreneur. Enjoys cooking, gardening, playing soccer, rock climbing. Website: MaiaForUs.com

Ron Higgins Name: Ron Higgins Age: 72 City: West Richland Work history: Helicopter pilot for Marine Corps during Vietnam War, training officer for Marine Corps Air Station, Tustin, California. (Retired from the Marine Corps Reserve as a Lt. Colonel.) After Marine Corps, worked at Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho, training naval personnel to operate nuclear propulsion systems; engineer and trainer/examiner in energy, environmental and research positions. Substitute teacher for public and charter schools, school bus driver. Experience: Conservative candidate for state Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2012 and 2016. Union Gospel Mission volunteer; Boy Scout leader; Red Cross blood platelet donor; youth soccer referee. Education: Graduated Cal Poly, San Luis Obiispo; U.S. Marine Corps training, helicopter pilot; master’s degree from University of West Florida; master’s in chemical engineering, University of Washington; Washington state high school teaching certificate for mathematics; California teaching certificate in mathematics. Personal: Married to wife, Deborah, since 1983, adult son (Gonzaga graduate) and daughter (WSU graduate in math education). In 2004, his son broke his back after falling off a roof in an industrial accident, which confined him to a wheelchair. Higgins lived with his son as a caregiver while his son attended the MBA program at USC in Los Angeles from 2013-2015. Website: higgins4spi.com

Stan Lippmann Stan Lippmann did not respond to the Wenatchee World’s request for information about his candidacy. Information is available on the state voter’s guide: wwrld.us/voterguide.

Chris Reykdal Name: Chris Reykdal Age: 47 City: Tumwater Work history: Certificated classroom teacher, community and technical college executive, State Superintendent Experience: Current state Superintendent of Public Instruction, local school board director, legislator, parent volunteer in schools, youth soccer coach, local city planning commissioner, food bank volunteer, education foundation board member, education scholarship founder, and non-profit fundraiser. Education: Bachelor’s degree in social studies, teaching certificate, Washington State University; master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on budget, finance, and performance management, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. Personal: Married 25 years this July to an “amazing educator and fellow Coug,” with two teenage children who attend public schools. Website: chrisreykdal.org

David Spring Name: David Spring Age: 68 City: Ferndale Work history: 20 years as an Instructor at Bellevue College, currently teaching courses in starting your own business at schools in Whatcom County. Education: Bachelor’s in science education, Washington State University; master’s in education, child development, University of Washington Experience: Served as a VISTA volunteer developing an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Rapid City, South Dakota, school volunteer, Legislative Chairperson for Opstad Elementary School PTA, volunteer in YMCA Adventure Club, served on King County and Washington State planning commissions. Personal: Married with two children. Hobbies are hiking, climbing and skiing. Website: springforbetterschools.org

Dennis Wick Name: Dennis Wick Age: 63 City: Snohomish Work history: Recently retired from Boeing as a planning and management specialist; currently adjunct faculty at Gonzaga University teaching online classes in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Served six years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronics technician. Experience: Elected and re-elected to the Snohomish School District Board (1999-2007). Volunteer classroom helper, PTO president, education foundation member, active church member. Education: MS Project Management, City University of Seattle; bachelor’s in business administration, University of Washington; AA Skagit Valley CC; technical training, U.S. Navy. Personal: Married with children and three grandchildren. In addition to community service he spends time maintaining the property and taking care of the family. Website: pick-wick-4-spi.com