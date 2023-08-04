WENATCHEE — A candidate for Wenatchee mayor — who’s received less than 15% the vote count and is placed third — is accusing a fellow candidate of coordinating with the city to remove his campaign signs.
“As you may be aware, I am running for the esteemed position of Mayor in this upcoming election, and I have noticed a disconcerting pattern of my signage being targeted and removed,” James McLaughlin wrote in a letter addressed to Wenatchee City Hall on July 31.
McLaughlin’s frustration dates back to June, and centers around where candidates can place political signs. McLaughlin said around half of his signs have been removed by city employees.
“This is not sour grapes,” McLaughlin said in an interview Thursday.
In the Monday letter, McLaughlin asks the city to “thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the removal of my signs and investigate whether there has been any undue influence or interference from any top-level officials or fellow candidates.”
In a follow up letter Thursday, McLaughlin said he “immediately contacted” the Secretary of State and the Public Disclosure Commission regarding the “political interference and theft of my signs.”
The letter also states McLaughlin filed a police report with the city “regarding the theft of my signs” and is pursuing civil action “to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”
Mayor Frank Kuntz declined to comment Friday afternoon. The Wenatchee city clerk emailed McLaughlin Thursday that the letter “has been received. You should expect a response by the end of next week (by Friday, August 11, 2023).”
The Wenatchee World filed a records request for the police report Thursday afternoon.
Specifically, McLaughlin wants an independent commission to investigate three city employees: Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Dave Erickson, Director of Public Works Rob Jammerman, and Director of Community Development Glen DeVries.
“This is a multi-department issue, and all of the above-named individuals have long-term existing relationships with one of my running opponents, Mike Poirier, who is a sitting member of the City of Wenatchee Council,” McLaughlin wrote Monday.
In a phone call Thursday evening, McLaughlin said, “I can’t accuse (Poirier) because I didn’t see him take any signs.”
After polls closed Tuesday Poirier led with 2,237 votes, or 45.56%, to former city council member Brian Campbell’s 2,044 votes, or 40.02%. McLaughlin was in third with 721 votes.
“If it is indeed determined that the removal was done unlawfully, I expect an apology and a commitment to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” McLaughlin wrote in his letter Monday. “Additionally, I request that the city take necessary measures to protect the free speech rights of all citizens and prevent any further unauthorized removal of political signs.”
The top two finishers will advance to the November general election. McLaughlin said on the phone Thursday he was still optimistic, especially with receiving additional votes from Hispanic residents, as “apparently, they vote pretty late.”
Following the release of an updated vote count Friday afternoon, McLaughlin did improve his showing to 14.39% of the vote, up from 14.11% on election night.
“Do I feel there’s a campaign against me? I absolutely do,” McLaughlin said Thursday.
