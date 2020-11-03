WENATCHEE — Tiffany Gering is leading Dale England in a come-from-behind campaign for a seat on the Chelan County Commission.
Gering received 14,235 votes (51.7%) to England’s 13,301 votes (48.3%), according to the Chelan County Auditor’s website Tuesday night. More ballots will be counted Friday.
England and Gering are competing for the District 3 commission position. The district represents Chelan, Entiat and Olds Station. In the primary election only voters from that district could vote, but the general included all of Chelan County.
Gering came in third on election night, Aug. 4, during the primaries, with 27.9% of the vote, behind Brandt Cappell’s 29.3%. England had 42.8%.
More ballots, postmarked by the primary Election Day, were counted and Gering beat Cappell by 168 votes.
Gering said Tuesday night that she wanted to thank the voters who believed in her and gave her the chance to be the next Chelan County commissioner.
“I am humbled and excited to see what the future holds,” she said.
Gering said that if she does ultimately win, on day one she plans to meet all the county department heads and managers and develop a relationship with those people.
Gering attributed her showing to strong support and endorsements.
“So, I’m thankful that hard work has paid off and it hasn’t just been my hard work,” Gering said. “I had tons of people working on my campaign. People who have donated. People have stood in the rain and waved signs for me.”
England said he was looking forward to more ballots to be counted and believed he could still win the election.
“I appreciate all the help and support I’ve had,” England said. “As the rest of the votes come in, I’m confident we can make the difference and I look forward to a new count on Friday.”
Gering has been campaigning ferociously since the primaries, outraising England with $30,304 in total to his $7,500. Gering received financial support from short-term rental operators and property management companies. She also put in $3,042 of her own money.
Short-term rental regulations were one of the major issues where England and Gering disagreed. The Chelan County Commission is in the process of making new regulations for short-term rentals.
England supported short-term rental regulations, including requirements that property owners live onsite in certain areas. Gering mostly opposes the new regulations and said the county should focus on enforcing its existing code for things like noise and trash.
Gering talked about many issues but focused on mental health and the number of lawsuits Chelan County faces.
Gering thought the county should invest more in assisting people through mental health crises, including possibly investing in a mental health facility. She also expressed concern about the number of lawsuits the county faced from its potential short-term rental regulations to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort’s planned development application.
England’s campaign also had to deal with past issues. England was fired from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 where he worked as a deputy, but later was cleared of all wrongdoing and received $204,000 in a settlement.
It was also alleged that he received a diploma from an illegitimate university to receive higher pay as a deputy. In addition, he was accused of purchasing a gun after he was fired, using his law enforcement credentials. He never faced any charges for either case and both were dropped.
During his campaign, England talked about maintaining the rural character of the county. People came to the county not just for it’s natural beauty, but for the people who live in the area, he said.
Rural character was also why the county needed to work toward affordable housing, so the people who worked in Chelan county could live in Chelan County.