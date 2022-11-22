FISH LAKE — Two ballot measures in the 2022 general election could be invalidated based on the results of a lawsuit filed against Chelan County and its auditor last week.
The lawsuit filed in Chelan County Superior Court on Nov. 16 contends that the ballot measures were placed on the 2022 general election ballot after failing to comply with public notice requirements and other "proper procedures."
The two measures — Chiwawa Mosquito District Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 — both look like they will pass with more than 70% approval as of Monday.
The Chiwawa Mosquito District was officially formed in 2020 via ballot measure, but its funding measure did not pass. The district would have been funded via property tax levy at 10 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Mosquito control districts are special purpose districts meant to prevent disease by killing mosquitoes, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington.
Three mosquito districts, other than the Chiwawa district, exist in Chelan County. An elected board of trustees oversee mosquito districts.
Andrea Walheim, the mosquito district's board president and the plaintiff in the lawsuit, began preparing a new petition in March to correctly describe the district's boundaries so that both propositions would go back to voters, according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 16 in Chelan County Superior Court.
The legal description of the district's boundaries did not match the map and so the county would have been unable to determine which parcels would be taxed, according to court documents.
Walheim collected about 40 signatures to put the creation of the mosquito district and the funding measure back on the ballot on or about March, according to court documents.
What Walheim did not know in March and was never told was that the county "had the authority to correct the issues associated boundary discrepancies" without going to another election, according to court documents.
Around May, Walheim presented a proposed resolution to the board of commissioners which included a different levy of "up to $75 per property under 3 acres plus no more than 15% overhead for properties greater than 3 acres, whichever is greater."
The proposed resolution also included language referring to the use of an "integrated pest management plan" meant to conform to state Department of Ecology guidelines and standards, according to the lawsuit.
And then, sometime in June, unbeknownst to Walheim, the commissioners signed a resolution with the original 10 cent per $1,000 of assessed value levy, according to the lawsuit. The commissioners also did not appropriately include the language to adopt an integrated pest management plan.
The new levy "would not in any way provide sufficient capital to treat effectively the mosquito population in the Chiwawa River Pines area and was not an amount in any way contemplated by plaintiff’s original petition and submitted signatures," according to the lawsuit.
And without the language concerning the integrated pest management plan, the measure as presented could pose "potential threats to safety, health and welfare."
Walheim contends that the commissioners and auditor failed to publish her proposed resolution, according to the lawsuit.
Instead, the resolution that did pass in June which resulted in two ballot measures on the 2022 general election were not lawfully validated as no signatures were collected, no public notice was published and a public hearing was never held.
Walheim is asking the court to "compel (Chelan County) to correct any boundary issues" as the Chiwawa Mosquito District already exists and its creation passed in the 2020 general election.
She is also asking for "the court order the county to accept a levy certification for the (mosquito district) so that defendants can levy in 2023" so as to have the means to carry out the voters' original mandate, according to the lawsuit.
Chelan County has yet to file a response to the lawsuit as of Monday.
