Voter's Guide: The November election in Chelan and Douglas counties

Washington voters in the Nov. 3 general election will decide on two statewide ballot measures, a state constitutional amendment and dozens of local ballot issues and races. Use this guide to explore key races and learn more about what’s on the ballot.
Here’s some information to get you started:
The election is mail-only, although counties provide accessible voting centers for people who need assistance completing their ballots.
Ballots must be postmarked, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.
Ballots are postage paid. You don’t need a stamp to mail it to your county’s elections office.
Oct. 28 is the last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail. You can register in person during business hours at your county’s elections office up to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more on voter registration here.
Information on this page was gathered from interviews, the Washington Secretary of State's office, news archives, candidate websites and social media. Wenatchee World staff contributed to this report.