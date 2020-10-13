You are the owner of this article.
2020

Voter's Guide: The November election in Chelan and Douglas counties

Explore the races, then join the conversation

Washington voters in the Nov. 3 general election will decide on two statewide ballot measures, a state constitutional amendment and dozens of local ballot issues and races. Use this guide to explore key races and learn more about what’s on the ballot.

Here’s some information to get you started:

The election is mail-only, although counties provide accessible voting centers for people who need assistance completing their ballots.

Ballots must be postmarked, put in a drop box or returned in person to your county elections department by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. Be sure to sign the ballot envelope.

Ballots are postage paid. You don’t need a stamp to mail it to your county’s elections office.

Oct. 28 is the last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail. You can register in person during business hours at your county’s elections office up to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more on voter registration here.

Information on this page was gathered from interviews, the Washington Secretary of State's office, news archives, candidate websites and social media. Wenatchee World staff contributed to this report. 

Governor

Jay Inslee and Loren Culp. 
Public Lands Commissioner

Hilary Franz and Sue Kuehl Pederson
Lieutenant Governor

Denny Heck, Marko Liias and Joshua Freed
Attorney General

Bob Ferguson and Matt Larkin. 
Secretary of State

Kim Wyman and Gael Tarleton. 
State Superintendent

Chris Reykdal and Maia Espinoza
State Treasurer

Duane Davidson and Mike Pillicciotti.
State Auditor

Pat (Patricia) McCarthy and Chris Leyba. 
Commissioner of Insurance

Mike Kreidler and Chirayu Avinash Patel.
SC Position 3

Raquel Montoya-Lewis and Dave Larson.
SC Uncontested

Debra Stephens and Charles W. Johnson. 
SC Position 6

G. Helen Whitener and Richard Serns.
Congressional District 4

Dan Newhouse and Douglas McKinley 
Congressional District 8

Kim Schier (D, incumbent), Jesse Jensen (R)
Brad Hawkins.jpg

State Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-East Wenatchee
12th District Reps

12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and challenger Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop.
Mike Steele.jpg

State Rep. Mike Steele

R-Chelan
Kevin Overbay.jpg

Kevin Overbay
Chelan County Commission District 3

Dale England and Tiffany Gering
Douglas County Commissioners
Buy Now

Dan Sutton, District 1 commissioner, and Kyle Steinburg, District 2 commissioner. 
PUD Commissioners
Buy Now

Steve McKenna (Chelan), Garry Arseneault (Chelan) and Molly Doneen Simpson (Douglas). 

