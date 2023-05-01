OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday he will not run for an unprecedented fourth term, setting up a wide-open 2024 gubernatorial race that will have ripple effects all down the ballot.

Inslee, a Democrat first elected governor in 2012, had for months kept people guessing about his intentions, saying he was unsure whether he'd seek reelection.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?