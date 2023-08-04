McLaughlin

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee mayoral candidate James McLaughlin was fined $300 last month for failing to file a financial disclosure form promptly. McLaughlin also appeared to be behind on mandatory reporting requirements prior to being contacted by The World on Friday.

One required form, a C-1 Report, shows the “the reporting option, committee officers, treasurer’s name, contact for public campaign records inspection, and bank used for campaign account” for a campaign. A second form, the F-1, is a personal financial information form that “allows the public to assess whether state officials may have conflicts of interest,” according to the PDC.

