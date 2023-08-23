Republican U.S. presidential candidates participate in first 2024 campaign debate in Milwaukee

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie walks past as former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a commercial break at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 23.

MILWAUKEE — Here is a selection of quotes from the 2024 Republican presidential candidates at their first debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS