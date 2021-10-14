Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Six candidates are running for one of three Leavenworth City Council seats in the general election this November. Max Kyllonen and Zeke Reister are competing for position 2.
Balancing Leavenworth’s expanding economy with affordable housing is a primary topic candidates are focusing on in this race.
Why are you running for this position? What experience or qualifications do you have?
I am running for position no. 2 on Leavenworth City Council because I believe in a balance between maintaining a thriving tourist economy and preserving the quality of life for the residents. I was born in Leavenworth and raised on a family apple ranch in the upper valley. I came back to Leavenworth in 1994 with my wife, Lori, and our three sons and served as a public school teacher until 2011. I was a member of a neighborhood group who successfully petitioned the City Council to prohibit absentee owner short term rentals within city limits. After my appointment to the City Council in February of 2020, I served on a wide variety of committees. Since then, I have gained a new perspective on promoting our tourist economy and protecting the quality of life in our neighborhoods.
What are the biggest issues facing Leavenworth and how will you work to solve those issues?
To sustain a viable and thriving community, people need to live where they work. Individuals and families that live here all year are the backbone of our neighborhoods. More than 31% of the housing stock within Leavenworth are second homes. Along with other members of the council, I am working to initiate programs, create funding and facilitate the construction of affordable housing for families of medium income. Promoting our tourist economy by working closely with the Chamber of Commerce and the downtown businesses during the pandemic has been vital to our whole community. Another critical goal is transforming the John H. Osborn Elementary School site into a viable community center which will serve the needs of the families living in the neighborhoods.
How will you balance the needs of both residents and businesses in Leavenworth while preserving the quality of life?
That is a challenging task but one I believe we can accomplish. First, I would start with initiating an ongoing dialogue between the downtown businesses and the residential neighborhoods. Together we could recognize existing common ground and hear the concerns identified by the other group. What is important is to get the dialogue started and make a commitment to continue it. Achieving some level of affordable housing in Leavenworth would help stabilize the work force necessary for our tourist economy. It would also provide a path for home ownership for those families of medium income who desire to live here year round. Tourism is what we do, but we are more than a tourist experience. We are neighborhoods raising children, operating businesses and wanting to sustain the lifestyle we came here to live.