WENATCHEE — Electric scooters will be on the streets of Wenatchee as soon as three to four weeks.
The Wenatchee City Council approved a one-year license agreement for city right-of-way with Bird Scooters Thursday night with a 6-1 vote. Top Rojanasthien voted no.
“I hope it works out. I just personally am not convinced yet with the information provided,” Rojanasthien said. “I think the people that would need it might not be able to use it.”
Rojanasthien added that the way the scooters were pitched — for less-than-a-mile commutes — didn’t match up with the restrictions in the agreement, specifically that riders would need to be at least 18 years old and have a driver’s license.
The agreement with Bird contains a clause that allows the city to terminate after 30 days, multiple council members’ said was a factor in their decision to vote yes.
“My first gut instinct is to vote no on it,” Council member Linda Herald said. “But I will vote yes simply because there is a 30-day out. I would hope that we would closely monitor it and if there are serious problems that we would discontinue it.”
Mayor Frank Kuntz confirmed that staff would be reviewing the scooters each 30 or so days. Bird will provide the city — which is receiving 5 cents per scooter ride — a monthly report. Public Works Director Rob Jammerman said the city could also do a community survey later in the year.
Council members were not the only ones with qualms about the scooters. Council member Jose Cuevas said he had seen a lot of pushback in emails and messages.
“I understand they’re worried about safety,” he said. ““Safety comes first, but if we haven’t tried the product, how can we say no at the beginning?”
Malaga resident Rich Cole gave public comment that he did not support bringing scooters to Wenatchee because of safety and liability issues. “It sounds to me like a quick way to get run over,” Cole said.
The scooters do have some safety features, including the ability to limit where scooters are allowed and how fast they can go in certain areas. Users access the scooters through an app and must take a safety course to use them.
Wenatchee resident and former mayoral candidate Bryan Campbell outlined his opposition to the scooters in an email to the council.
“My first thought was here's another company trying to make money similar …I then wondered if the electric scooters were a solution to an actual problem or need that the citizens of Wenatchee are asking for,” Campbell wrote. “I foresee a lack of demand for their product and a whole lot of problems including a waste of (City Attorney) Steve Smith's time and city resources.”
Wenatchee will be the first Washington city that Bird Scooters will operate in. The California-based company currently operates in over 100 cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East.