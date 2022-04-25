WENATCHEE — Bike, skate and pedestrian traffic scoot over — electric scooters may soon be coming to Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee City Council is considering partnering with Bird Scooters, a California-based company that operates shared electric scooters in over 100 cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Similar scooters can be seen in Seattle and Spokane.
The council is expected to vote on whether to approve a one-year license agreement for the scooters on Thursday, April 28. Under the agreement, the city would get 5 cents for each trip on a monthly basis. The scooters would launch this spring.
A license agreement is required to allow the scooters to use the public right-of-way.
“There's really no risk in trying it,” Mayor Frank Kuntz said. “I think we can just maintain it and at some point, we'll make a decision and get back to you about whether or not we think it's worth it or not.”
Bird Scooters is also interested in partnering with East Wenatchee but wants to hold off on doing so until Wenatchee buys in. Council member Top Rojanasthien said the scooters only make sense if both communities are able to approach them together.
The scooters are accessible by downloading an app, taking a safety course and then finding the nearest scooter. Users are required to take a photo of the scooter after parking to ensure it’s not left in an inappropriate place. The scooters would also be limited to individuals 18 and older with a valid driver’s license.
Bird’s technology also allows for limits on where scooters can go and how fast they can go. For example, scooters could be programmed to stop once they hit the limits of Olds Station or only go 10 mph on the Loop Trail.
Bird representative Michael Covato estimated that 60-80 scooters would be a good starting point for Wenatchee but that up to about 325 scooters could be successful in the city. He said during a city council workshop Thursday night that rides in Wenatchee would cost about $5.
A private third-party would manage the fleet, including maintenance and moving incorrectly placed or knocked over scooters.
Pros of the scooters include greener and more accessible commutes as well as an estimated $1,000 in additional spending at local businesses per scooter over six months, according to Covato. Council member Linda Herald — who is also the Wenatchee Convention Center’s general manager — said the scooters could also be good for tourism.
The company first approached the city in June 2021 and has since met with the police department, Wenatchee Downtown Association and Chamber of Commerce about how the scooters would impact the community.
There could be some possible downsides to the scooters, according to Linda Haglund, the Wenatchee Downtown Association executive director. Those downsides include the difficulty of enforcing rules about walking scooters downtown and the lack of bike lanes in some areas.
“Is everybody 100% all in? No,” Haglund said. “But the decision you have to make is what is best for this community and are we on the edge of technology and what can be helpful?”
Police Chief Steve Crown said the council will need to consider how to prepare the community.
“I don't think we can really afford to post anybody down in the downtown area to kind of police some of it,” Crown said. “But hopefully you're gonna get some cooperation from our community to kind of police themselves and use some of those adequate measures to have people be safe.“