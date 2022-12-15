FILE PHOTO: Unveiling of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck, in Dearborn

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck is unveiled at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 19, 2021. 

 Reuters/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT — The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc. and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success.

As interest rates rose and financial markets gyrated, shares in many EV startups deflated. Rivian Automotive Inc., which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co. shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year.



