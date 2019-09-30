Updated, 3:15 p.m. Monday:
ELLENSBURG — A 24-year-old Ellensburg man died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle collision on Blewett Pass.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Jacob S. McDonald was driving northbound on Highway 97 in a 2007 GMC Canyon when he lost control on the snowy highway and slid into the southbound lane, coming to a stop facing west, according to Washington State Patrol.
The GMC was then struck by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu carrying two Pasco residents. McDonald died at the scene, State Patrol said. The accident happened at milepost 160.
Jeremy H. Long, 43, the driver of the Malibu, and passenger April D. Long, 44, were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The hospital reported Monday that April Long was in satisfactory condition and that Jeremy Long was never admitted as a patient.
McDonald was not wearing a seatbelt. He was driving too fast for conditions, State Patrol said.
The collision was one of nine from roughly 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday on a stretch of highway from milepost 160-168, according to Trooper John Bryant.
All were attributed to speed too fast for conditions. The fatal collision was the only collision with injuries, Bryant said.