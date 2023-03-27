US-NEWS-MUSK-DAUGHTER-GET

Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. 

 Jason Kempin/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Elon Musk and Grimes just revealed their latest head-scratching baby name.

The off-again, on-again duo is now calling their daughter Y, having given a new moniker to the 15-month-old they had originally named Exa Dark Sideræl.



