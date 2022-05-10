LONDON — Elon Musk is no stranger to making big claims and his latest is a big ’un.
Musk has been making even more waves than usual after he announced he was buying Twitter. While the world waits for the deal to close — no sure thing — Musk is out and about sketching out his $44 billion vision of Twitter as a “free speech” platform.
One thing he’ll change? Bringing back former President Donald Trump because it was a “mistake” to ban him in the first place.
“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said at a Future of the Car event, according to The Washington Post.
“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump I think that was a mistake ... It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.
“Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice — it will amplify it from the right,” he said. “This is why it is morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”
Musk seemed to acknowledge that anything could still happen and Trump’s return was not an absolute.
“I don’t own Twitter yet,” the Tesla CEO said.
Trump was banned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the ex-president from inciting similar events.
Musk has said Twitter needs to be free of all moderation, which experts have said would lead to more hate speech and harassment — something advertisers, of which Twitter desperately needs, generally do not care for.
Musk said bans should be extremely rare and focused on spam and scam accounts.
The only thing standing in Musk’s way: Trump himself.
The former president has started Truth Social, his own fledgling social media network, and has said on multiple occasions that he would not rejoin Twitter even if his account was unbanned. However, Trump has a well-documented history of changing his mind.
The claim is only the latest boast by Musk who, in the past, has promised to start producing ventilators during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and said his “Hyperloop” tunnels would be “immune to surface weather conditions” while citing “subways” (which routinely flood) as an example.
