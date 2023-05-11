FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken Oct. 27, 2022. 

NEW YORK — Elon Musk said on Thursday he has found a new chief executive for Twitter, but did not name the person, while the Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the job.

Musk said in a tweet: "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!"



