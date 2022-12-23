FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Tesla logo and Elon Musk silluete

Tesla logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, Dec. 19. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tesla Inc. shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors.

Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world's most valuable carmaker since late last year, with $15 billion of that coming after he made similar pledges not to sell in April.



