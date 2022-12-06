US-NEWS-JUUL-SETTLEMENT-GET

On June 23, the Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul to remove its remaining products from the market. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Juul Labs Inc. reached a settlement of more than 5,000 lawsuits blaming the company for a youth vaping epidemic across the U.S.

As part of the accord, the embattled e-cigarette maker isn’t allowed to immediately disclose the settlement amount, the company said in a statement, adding that the accord will be funded with an equity investment.



©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

