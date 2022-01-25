Ollie McKelvie, 3, left, and Rowan McKelvie, 6, play a game of hockey on their backyard ice rink on Saturday. Ollie tried on skates for the first time last summer. Rowan plays on an amateur hockey team.
EAST WENATCHEE — Before Snowpocalypse 2022 helped North Central Washington ring in the new year, The Wenatchee World asked readers to submit photos of how they were welcoming the winter.
One photo appeared of two boys wielding hockey sticks in their backyard in East Wenatchee. The photo was submitted by their mom, Megan McKelvie, who snapped a shot of Rowan McKelvie, 6, and Ollie McKelvie, 3, on a homemade, backyard ice rink made possible by the chilly temperatures and an idea to try it out.
McKelvie’s husband, Ryan, who is from Minnesota, grew up skating on outdoor ice.
“He always talks to our boys about how much fun it is to skate outdoors," McKelvie said. "Since we saw how cold it was here and we were stuck inside for most of break, we thought it would be a fun idea to embrace the cold for our family.”
The entire process to build the rink took three days.
The ice rink itself was created with a base of snow over grass and shoveled walls for boards. It is a square of 12 feet by 12 feet and takes up a quarter of their yard. They flooded the rink 7 or 8 times before it was ready to be skated on, and after a few more floods it smoothed out perfectly.
“It turned out to be a huge success,” McKelvie said.
“We all definitely have taken a good fall when we first started out, even dad the former hockey player!” McKelvie said.
Rowan, who has been on skates since he was 2, plays on the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association Mites team. Ollie, who tried skates out for the first time this past summer, can be heard from the stands telling his brother to “skate faster!”
Now with an ice rink at home, Rowan enjoys 1-on-1 play with his dad, working on edges, and making up his own drills. Ollie, who is proud to successfully skate across the mini rink without falling, has a seat in his chair and gets pushed around by Rowan. Ollie is also one to be big into the Zamboni work of shoveling the rink.
“It has been the highlight of our winter watching the kids enjoy our mini rink,” McKelvie said. “I know it means a lot to my husband to be able to share the experience of playing on outdoor ice, in the freezing cold, with his sons.”
