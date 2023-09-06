Cash
SEATTLE — Eligible residents affected by recent wildfires in Eastern Washington can apply for emergency cash assistance through the Department of Social and Health Services.

Gov. Jay Inslee's Aug. 19 emergency proclamation in effect through Sept. 29 released funding to activate the Disaster Cash Assistance Program to help residents of Pend Oreille, Spokane and Whitman counties, the department said.



