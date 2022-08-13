Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 8.31.08 AM.png

Encouraging Words, a Christian bookstore that has operated in Wenatchee for three decades, is closing its doors at 529 S. Wenatchee Ave. on Aug. 24.

WENATCHEE — For 31 years, Encouraging Words sold bibles, books, gifts and fudge, and hosted ministry events. On Aug. 24, it will close its doors at 529 S. Wenatchee Ave.

Carol Covert has worked at the Christian book store for about 18 years, and became took over as owner from Ginny Kerstetter in 2013, according to a previous World article.



