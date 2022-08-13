WENATCHEE — For 31 years, Encouraging Words sold bibles, books, gifts and fudge, and hosted ministry events. On Aug. 24, it will close its doors at 529 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Carol Covert has worked at the Christian book store for about 18 years, and became took over as owner from Ginny Kerstetter in 2013, according to a previous World article.
Covert said that between books being available virtually and prices of everyday goods going up, it became impossible to stay open.
“With food shortages and things like that, and the economy doing what it’s doing, people are being very careful about where they’re spending their money,” Covert said.
Covert said one thing she’s taking from owning a small business is the relationships she’s made.
“There was a lot of ministry that happened here in the store,” Covert said. “A lot of just sharing life with people. A lot of really sweet relationships that we’ve developed over the years. So the people that come into Encouraging Words, they’re more than customers. They’ve become friends and family … that, I’m going to miss terribly.”
Covert said the store’s fudge line, River City Fudge, is being bought by Owl Soda Fountain at 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. She will help make the fudge for a little while, and then hand it over completely. She said she plans to take a few months to rest.
Fearless 96.3, the radio station that operated from inside Encouraging Words, is searching for a new home. Covert said she will become more involved with the station and creating content.
Covert emphasized her gratitude for the community.
“I just want to thank the Wenatchee Valley for all the support over the years,” she said. “It’s been really amazing to see, especially through COVID. They’ve really supported us and it helped us a lot.
The commercial space being leased by Encouraging Words is owned by Eric and Kristina Stepper, operating as Cabo Ventures LLC, according to Chelan County records.
