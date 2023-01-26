FILE PHOTO: Unharvested corn, left as a barrier against blowing snow, stands in a field at a farm in Carroll

Unharvested corn, left as a barrier against blowing snow, stands in a field at a farm in Carroll, Iowa, on Jan. 30, 2020. 

 Reuters/Brian Snyder/File Photo

NEW YORK — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday will announce over $100 million in funding to expand U.S. biofuels production, as the Biden administration works to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and meet climate goals, the department told Reuters.

The department plans to award $118 million to 17 projects designed to accelerate the production of biofuels, which can be made from biomass including agricultural waste, soybean oil and animal fats. The funds add to the more than $500 million the DOE has put into bioenergy and biorefinery research and development over the past two years, the department said.



