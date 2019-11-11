ENTIAT — People will now be able to stay the night inside of a lookout on a mountain near Entiat.
The Steliko Lookout is available to rent as of Nov. 7, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest news release. The lookout accommodates up to four people, but no pets are allowed. It was built in 1947 and was retired in the mid-1990s due to more modern means of locating fires, such as aerial observation and satellites.
The lookout can be accessed by vehicle during the summer and fall, according to the news release. But in the winter and spring the gate will be closed and visitors will need to hike, cross-country ski, snowmobile or snowshoe 1.6 miles from the Steliko Work Center.
The lookout is $50 per night by donation, according to the news release. The donation will help fund maintenance and upkeep of the lookout.