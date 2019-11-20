ENTIAT — An Entiat mother and son were jailed Tuesday after they allegedly threatened to shoot a man scouting for mule deer near their property.
The alleged victim was on a hilltop above the 5800 block of Crum Canyon Road when, from roughly 525 yards away, Jesse L. Jones told him to get off his property or he’d shoot, Chelan County Superior Court records show.
The 23-year-old alleged victim was using a hunting app called onX Hunt to identify the landowner. According to Chelan County Assessor records, the Jones’ property boundaries do not extend to the top of the hill and all adjacent property is federally owned.
The alleged victim saw Jesse L. Jones go inside a trailer and then heard a gunshot. He left the area and was confronted by Jesse L. Jones and his mother, Donna J. Jones on Crum Canyon Road where his pickup was parked. The exchange was recorded by the alleged victim with a dashcam.
Jesse L. Jones, 41, pulled out a knife and pointed it at the alleged victim. The alleged victim drew a pistol and aimed it at the ground and then Donna J. Jones, 64, drew a Derringer type pistol and aimed it at the alleged victim, court documents said.
The standoff diffused and then the alleged victim left and called police once within range of cell phone service.
Jesse L. Jones was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and threats to kill. Donna J. Jones was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. They’re being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
The Joneses were scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Superior Court.