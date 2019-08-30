ENTIAT — The new Fire Station Park is nearing completion.
Located on 2.5 acres on Olin Street, the park will have children's baseball and soccer fields, a walking path, restrooms and paved parking.
As the name suggests, it'll be next to the Chelan County Fire District No. 8 station.
Project manager Marcus McCardle with East Wenatchee-based KRCI said construction started in June.
The company is waiting on the restrooms, he said, but hopes to have the park completed by mid-October.
Mayor John Alt II said Thursday that irrigation was going in and grass seeding should be done in the fall. He hopes the park will be ready for use in the spring.
Entiat also has Kiwanis Park and City Park, the latter owned by the Chelan County PUD. Alt said this will be the first city-owned park with sports fields.
"One (goal) was to have additional services for the citizens, and then one of our other goals was to develop a couple of baseball fields so we can attract Little League tournaments," he said. "We've already been in conversations with some agencies that are interested in doing that."
The project will cost about $635,000.
"We've got a number of new homes in the area, so it's really important for us to have an open space that will attract kids to a nice, safe area to play," Alt said. "The next section we're hoping to expand after this would be a playground area. We're trying to find funding for a playground that will join the baseball and soccer fields."