US-NEWS-ENVIRONMENTAL-RULES-STOKE-ANGER-AS-1-LA.jpg

The San Joaquin River along West Brannan Island Road on Nov. 29, 2022, in Isleton, Calif. Scenes along the Sacramento Delta. 

 Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Environmental rules designed to protect imperiled fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta have ignited anger among a group of bipartisan lawmakers, who say too much of California's stormwater is being washed out to sea instead of being pumped to reservoirs and aqueducts.

In a series of strongly worded letters, nearly a dozen legislators — many from drought-starved agriculture regions of the Central Valley —have implored state and federal officials to relax environmental pumping restrictions that are limiting the amount of water captured from the delta.



