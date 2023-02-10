FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. 

 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday announced 22 new sites that will benefit from $1 billion in funding from a program designed to remediate hazardous waste sites, such as landfills, mines and manufacturing facilities.

The EPA also said it will use the funds to expedite the cleanup of 100 ongoing projects across the United States.



