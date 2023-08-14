US-NEWS-ENV-WASH-CONTROLLED-BURNS-GET

Volunteer firefighters manage a live burn with drip torches during a wildfire training course on May 8, 2021, in Brewster, Washington. 

SEATTLE — Washington firefighters now have more planning time and a longer season to ignite the controlled burns they use to prevent massive wildfires threatening landscapes and homes and blanketing the state in choking smoke.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved Washington’s smoke management plan last week, marking the first update to the state’s main document guiding prescribed burns in more than two decades.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?