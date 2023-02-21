WASHINGTON, D.C. — The head of the U.S. government's environmental agency said on Tuesday that rail operator Norfolk Southern Corp. must "pay for cleaning up the mess" created when a freight train derailment in Ohio released toxic chemicals into the environment.

The comments by the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were echoed by President Joe Biden later on Tuesday. "This is their mess. They should clean it up," Biden said on Twitter.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?