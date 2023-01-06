FILE PHOTO: The Rocky Mountains are pictured as a layer of air pollution hangs over Denver, Colorado

The Rocky Mountains are pictured as a layer of air pollution hangs over Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 21, 2020.  

 Reuters/Jim Urquhart/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will tighten national air quality standards for fine particle pollution emitted from vehicles and industrial sources for the first time since 2012, the agency said on Friday.

Fine particulate matter, or soot, comes from sources ranging from power plants to cars and trucks and refineries. It causes lung and heart damage and has been found to disproportionately affect low-income communities, according to the EPA.



