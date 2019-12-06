RIMROCK MEADOWS — An 18-year-old Ephrata man is accused of leading break-ins at nine properties in Rimrock Meadows.
Authorities believe in October Aaron Michael Evenstad and two other men burglarized sheds, RVs and homes at the small community 14 miles northwest of Ephrata, according to documents filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Evenstad is suspected of stealing a Rhino side-by-side, a shotgun, alcohol and several other items and damaging doors, windows and RVs. Evenstad is also believed to have disassembled and painted the side-by-side.
Douglas County deputies estimate Evenstad stole the side-by-side (valued at more than $3,000), $3,645 in items, caused $3,000 in damage to the side-by-side and roughly another $3,000 to properties.
Two alleged accomplices told deputies they helped Evenstad in the burglaries because they were afraid of him and what he’d do if they didn’t participate in the break-ins.
Evenstad was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, three counts of residential burglary, nine counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of coercion, second-degree theft and first-degree malicious mischief.
He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail on $25,000 bail.