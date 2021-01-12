PORTLAND — An escaped Okanogan County Jail inmate was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Portland along with a woman believed to have aided in the getaway.
Christian White of Rock Island and Teresa Lancaster of Cashmere were located and arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 4:14 p.m., the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
White and fellow inmate Kristofer Wittman broke out of the jail on Jan. 5 by crawling through a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that led to a rooftop. Wittman remains at large.
In a note left behind, White said his escape was prompted by an improper handling of COVID-19 by jail staff. The county’s community health director refuted his claims.
Wittman left a note of his own that read, “Watch one hand while the other one leaves. See you on the flip side,” according to a report filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
White, 53, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree escape and Lancaster, 64, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rendering criminal assistance and criminal conspiracy. They’ll be extradited back to Okanogan County, the release said.
Wittman has ties to the Bellingham area and is wanted on suspicion of second-degree escape and first-degree malicious mischief. He was in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, second-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Wittman to contact Okanogan County Communications at 422-7232.