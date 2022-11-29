FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the skyline of the capital Moscow in Russia

An aerial view shows the skyline of the capital Moscow in Russia, on Oct. 29, 2015. 

 Reuters/Andrey Kuzmin/File photo

BRUSSELS — The European Commission proposed a plan on Wednesday to compensate Ukraine for damage from Russia's invasion with proceeds from investing Russian funds frozen under sanctions.

Officials in the EU, United States and other Western countries have long debated whether Ukraine can benefit from frozen Russian assets, including around $300 billion of Russia's central bank reserves and $20 billion held by blacklisted Russians.