Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

"Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over," WHO's Europe director, Hans Kluge, and ECDC's director, Andrea Ammon, said in a joint statement.



