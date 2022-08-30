Purchase Access

Evacuation notices

This map shows evacuation notices issued Tuesday afternoon for the area north of Chelan due to the Union Valley Fire. 

Update 8 p.m.: All Level 3, or go now, evacuation notices were lifted. Baggenstos Lane and Union Valley Road up to Jerry Garton Lane, including side roads, were at a Level 2, or prepare to evacuate, according to Chelan County Emergency Management's website. 

From Jerry Garton Lane to the intersection of Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch and down Cagle was at a Level 1, or get ready.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

