Update 8 p.m.: All Level 3, or go now, evacuation notices were lifted. Baggenstos Lane and Union Valley Road up to Jerry Garton Lane, including side roads, were at a Level 2, or prepare to evacuate, according to Chelan County Emergency Management's website.
From Jerry Garton Lane to the intersection of Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch and down Cagle was at a Level 1, or get ready.
All other Level 1 notices, including a portion of Purtteman Gulch Road, were still in effect.
Update 5 p.m.: Those on Cagle Gulch Road, including Sunset Ridge Lane and Albers Lane, were placed on a Level 1, or get ready, evacuation notice.
Update 4:30 p.m.: The more than 20-acre Union Valley Fire caused further emergency evacuation notices. Those in Purtteman on GulchRoad, including Moon Ridge Lane were placed on Level 1, or get ready to evacuate.
The fire grew from 5 acres to 20 acres within a couple of hours, according to Ryan Rodruck, state Department of Natural Resources communications manager.
Original story:
CHELAN — People on Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane north of Chelan should evacuate now due to the Union Valley Fire. Those on Union Valley Road, between mileposts 2 and 3, should prepare to evacuate.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued the Level 3 (evacuate now), 2 (prepare to evacuate) and 1 (get ready) evacuation notices around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A couple dozen structures were threatened in the Level 3 area, and 106 surrounded those, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management's online map. It was unclear whether any structures were burned.
"This is an emerging situation. We will update you as quickly as we can," the Chelan County Emergency Management's website stated.
Several fires ignited in the area Tuesday afternoon, with the majority extinguished, said Carol Kibler, Chelan County Fire District 7 administrative office manager. But it was possible a couple of them had merged.
Two 5-acre fires were reported before a third alarm was called and multiple agencies responded, she said. Besides District 7, they were: Chelan County Fire Districts 5, 6, and 8; and Douglas County Fire Districts 1, 2 and 4.
The state Department of Natural Resources also was on scene, she said, as well as two fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter.
Ryan Rodruck, DNR communications manager, said the fire was about 5 acres at around 4 p.m. DNR also had engines on scene to assist, he said.
No cause or total fire size was known yet, Kibler added.
