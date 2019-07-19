WENATCHEE — Horticulturist Kate Evans will take over as interim director of the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center on Aug. 26.
She’ll be replacing the retiring Jim McFerson, who’s been director for four years, according to a WSU press release Thursday.
Evans currently leads the center’s pome fruit breeding program, which has developed the Cosmic Crisp apple. She’s been a professor in the university's Department of Horticulture since 2008.
“The Pacific Northwest fruit industry is one of the largest in the world, and our growers depend on WSU research for better plants, practices, and ideas,” Evans said in the release. “As a scientist, it’s been exciting for me to help breed new varieties ideally suited for our growing conditions, market needs, and consumer preferences. Now, as interim center director, I’ll support WSU research that boosts the health and potential of our fruit economy.”