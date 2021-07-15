EVERETT — The Everett Fire Department is investigating a man-made tunnel near the Interstate 5 offramp at Pacific Avenue.
Crews responded to the site at about 8 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report from the Washington State Department of Transportation about a hole leading to the tunnel, according to the fire department.
WSDOT workers had spotted an individual near the tunnel Wednesday evening, which led authorities on Thursday to be initially concerned a person may be trapped inside as dirt had covered the tunnel's entrance.
However, crews have discovered the tunnel is intact, according to Everett Fire. And it does not appear to lead under the offramp.
Everett Police Department spokesperson Officer Kerby Duncan said authorities currently don't believe a person is inside. But police and personnel from multiple agencies are assisting Thursday afternoon to remove dirt from the tunnel and gain better visuals using a camera to confirm there are "no life safety concerns," Everett Fire said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.