Evidence of old Wenatchee Brick & Tile remains

bricks and yard.jpg

Stacks of bricks dry at the Hobson Brothers’ brickyard along the Columbia River in Wenatchee. 

In 1901, Civil War veteran John Culp moved to Wenatchee (population about 450). He discovered a rich deposit of clay near the foot of Ninth Street and started making and selling bricks. After three years, he decided he’d rather tend an orchard than work with clay, so he sold the 2-acre brickyard to two Quaker brothers, Joshua and Fred Hobson, and turned to raising tree fruit.

joshua mug.jpg

Joshua Hobson owned the Wenatchee brickyard from 1904 until his death in 1930.

Joshua, his wife Nora, and Fred (who was 15 years younger than his brother) had moved from Indiana to Leavenworth in 1903 and purchased a block of land on the Peshastin North Road containing a bed of clay. They rented a horse, brought in some molds and became brick manufacturers. In those days, a horse was hitched to a “sweep,” or long horizontal wooden board that turned a crank to mix the clay. Men then hand-shaped the clay into sand-lined molds, removing excess water with a flat stick. After the bricks had set up, they were removed from the molds and set out to dry in the sun for a few days before being baked in a wood-fired kiln.

hobson family 6.jpg

The Hobson family poses in Sunday best, c. 1915. Front row from left: Darwin, Mildred, Cora. Back row: Nora, Joshua, Lester.
YMCAconstruction WDW.jpg

The construction crew poses atop the second story of Wenatchee’s YMCA building c. 1915. A dump wagon at left hauled dirt and debris; the barrels at right held lime used for the mortar. Contractors Milton Bird and Joshua Hobson are the two tall men at center.
86-24-53.jpg

The Wenatchee Hotel was built in 1910 of brick from the Hobson Brothers yard. The upper stories of the building at the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues were removed in the 1960s in an effort to modernize the exterior. The building still stands.


