Evidence of old Wenatchee Brick & Tile remains

The construction crew poses atop the second story of Wenatchee’s YMCA building c. 1915. A dump wagon at left hauled dirt and debris; the barrels at right held lime used for the mortar. Contractors Milton Bird and Joshua Hobson are the two tall men at center.
The Wenatchee Hotel was built in 1910 of brick from the Hobson Brothers yard. The upper stories of the building at the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues were removed in the 1960s in an effort to modernize the exterior. The building still stands.
Provided photo/Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center
In 1901, Civil War veteran John Culp moved to Wenatchee (population about 450). He discovered a rich deposit of clay near the foot of Ninth Street and started making and selling bricks. After three years, he decided he’d rather tend an orchard than work with clay, so he sold the 2-acre brickyard to two Quaker brothers, Joshua and Fred Hobson, and turned to raising tree fruit.
Joshua, his wife Nora, and Fred (who was 15 years younger than his brother) had moved from Indiana to Leavenworth in 1903 and purchased a block of land on the Peshastin North Road containing a bed of clay. They rented a horse, brought in some molds and became brick manufacturers. In those days, a horse was hitched to a “sweep,” or long horizontal wooden board that turned a crank to mix the clay. Men then hand-shaped the clay into sand-lined molds, removing excess water with a flat stick. After the bricks had set up, they were removed from the molds and set out to dry in the sun for a few days before being baked in a wood-fired kiln.
The brickyard they purchased from John Culp in 1904 was quite a bit bigger – as was its kiln. Fuel for the kiln came from rail carloads of heavy slab waste from sawmills west of the Cascades. The slabs were cut in four-foot lengths; some were so massive they had to be split in order to get them into the kiln fireboxes.
With the help of a few hired men, and by adding a few machines, the Hobson brothers set to work making brick from the high-quality clay deposit along the Columbia River that varied from 18 to 25 feet deep, extending for several hundred yards along the river and back to the Great Northern tracks. The brickyard soon was supplying material for Wenatchee homes and businesses.
Meanwhile, a Bozeman transplant named Milton Bird arrived in Wenatchee and advertised his services as an architect and contractor. He won a bid to build a large flour mill on South Wenatchee Avenue, and arranged to buy its brick from the Hobson brothers. Joshua and Milton became good friends and formed Bird & Hobson, a contracting company. They designed and built several upscale Wenatchee homes, a brick furniture store on Orondo Avenue and the three-story YMCA building.
In 1916, Fred Hobson sold his share of the brickyard to Bird and, like John Culp, became an orchardist. Bird and Hobson then incorporated as the Wenatchee Brick & Tile Company, with local men as shareholders. (The contracting company continued as a separate entity.) The brickyard greatly enlarged its capacity by purchasing 10 acres near Pierre Street and installing more machinery: an Austin gas shovel, a washer-grinder, a press and conveyors to load brick. The expanded plant could produce 6,000 bricks per hour.
Wenatchee Brick & Tile supplied brick (three million bricks in 1928 alone) for many Wenatchee Valley buildings: banks, schools, fruit warehouses, the Great Northern roundhouse at the Appleyard, St. Joseph’s Church (now Pinnacles Prep), and St. Anthony’s and Deaconess hospitals. With Joshua Hobson’s death in 1930, diminished demand for building materials because of the Great Depression and the gradual depletion of the clay deposit, the brickyard business languished and closed for good in 1958. Its products, however, can still be seen all over town.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone