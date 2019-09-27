EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police Officer Josh Virnig is back on duty after spending two months on administrative leave while he was investigated for taking a wallet out of a woman’s purse.
Virnig pleaded guilty Sept. 19 in Chelan County District Court to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to comply with alcohol treatment recommendations.
Virnig returned to patrol Tuesday, said Assistant Chief Ray Coble. He said the department conducted its own investigation, but declined to comment on the findings because it’s considered a personnel matter.
Coble said Virnig won’t lose his job.
On July 26, Virnig was cited for third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor, by Chelan County sheriff’s deputies after he took a wallet out of a woman’s purse at Mill Bay Casino. The woman’s mother confronted Virnig immediately and then pushed him away.
His attorney, Brandon Redal, described the incident, captured by a casino security video camera, as a misguided joke.