WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee police officer is suing the department for age discrimination after he was passed over for a promotion last year.
Michael Robins applied for a vacant detective position in January 2018 and the position was eventually filled by an officer who’s 16 years his junior, according to the lawsuit filed July 31 in Douglas County Superior Court.
Robins, 60, had more total years of law enforcement experience and more years with the department than the other officer, including a year as a detective while he recovered from an injury.
Promoting a junior officer is contrary to the department’s unwritten policy of promoting the most senior qualified applicant, the lawsuit said.
From 2006 to 2018, 15 of 16 promotions were awarded to the most senior officer. The one exception was a school resource officer position that went to a junior officer with more experience than other applicants, according to the lawsuit.
The decision to promote the other officer was made by Assistant Chief Ray Coble and Det. Darin Darnell, according to the lawsuit. Robins claims that Coble has a history of mistreating older officers and specifically said that, as a sergeant, Coble harassed a subordinate who was older than him.
Robins is seeking monetary relief, including past and future lost wages and attorneys fees.
The lawsuit is the latest event in a tumultuous year for the East Wenatchee Police Department.
In January, the officers’ union announced a vote of no confidence in Chief Randy Harrison and Coble. In April, Harrison and Coble sued the union — Teamsters Local No. 760 — for defamation. An assessment of the department released in June was highly critical of the Harrison’s and Coble’s leadership.
Also in June, Ofc. Tye Sheats was fired for reasons not made public and then in July Ofc. Josh Virnig was cited for third-degree theft after he allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s wallet from her purse.