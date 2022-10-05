CHENEY — Eastern Washington University students reported multiple sexual assault and misconduct incidents on campus in the first few weeks of the fall quarter, prompting police to send a campuswide email on the issue.

Since students moved into residence halls on Sept. 15, the EWU Police Department has responded to three reports of sexual assault and two instances of sexual misconduct, said Chief Jewell Day.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?