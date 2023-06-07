FILE PHOTO: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, Aug. 20, 2020.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington in connection with special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The subpoena, for documents and testimony, was sent out in late May, NBC News reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?