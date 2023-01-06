BOSTON — A former athletic official at the University of Southern California was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison for her role in a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that helped wealthy parents secure spots for their children at top colleges.

Donna Heinel, the school's former senior associate athletic director, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston for helping get about two dozen students admitted as fake athletic recruits in exchange for money.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?