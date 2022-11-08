Exceptional discovery as 2,300-year-old statues emerge in Tuscany

A newly discovered 2,300-year-old bronze statue lies on the ground in San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy

ROME — Archaeologists in Italy have found more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as an “exceptional” discovery.

The statues were found over the last two weeks in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Rome where archaeologists have been exploring ancient ruins for the last three years.

People work at the site where 2,300-year-old bronze statues have been discovered, in San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy.