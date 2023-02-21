Homes for sale in Washington

A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in Washington, D.C., July 2022. 

 Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Existing home sales dropped to a more than 12-year low in January, but the pace of decline slowed, raising cautious optimism that the housing market slump could be close to reaching a bottom.

Existing home sales fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.00 million units last month, the lowest level since October 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. That marked the 12th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999.



