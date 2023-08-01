Heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona

A construction worker drink a cold beverage during a heat wave where temperatures rise more than 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 27 consecutive days, in Scottsdale, at the Phoenix metro area, Arizona, July 28, 2023.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Record-breaking heat waves across the U.S. forced small businesses to close early in July, according to a report released on Tuesday, and reduced paid working hours for employees as dangerous temperatures reshape consumer behavior.

Hundreds of millions Americans dealt with extreme heat advisories in the past two weeks, as temperatures across the South and Southwest hit historic highs. These hazardous conditions have kept consumers inside and forced small businesses to close early - cutting into paid hours for employees - according to a report by the small business payroll company Homebase.



